XTRABYTES Trading Down 3.6% This Week (XBY)

XTRABYTES (CURRENCY:XBY) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. Over the last week, XTRABYTES has traded down 3.6% against the dollar. One XTRABYTES coin can now be bought for about $0.0266 or 0.00000405 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including C-CEX and Cryptopia. XTRABYTES has a market capitalization of $11.44 million and $9,064.00 worth of XTRABYTES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get XTRABYTES alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004843 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003226 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015116 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000319 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00266059 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00150364 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00020272 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000216 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00058946 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00032286 BTC.

XTRABYTES Coin Profile

XTRABYTES (CRYPTO:XBY) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 10th, 2017. XTRABYTES’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 430,000,000 coins. The official message board for XTRABYTES is community.xtrabytes.global . XTRABYTES’s official Twitter account is @xtrabytes and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for XTRABYTES is www.xtrabytes.global . The Reddit community for XTRABYTES is /r/XtraBYtes and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

XTRABYTES Coin Trading

XTRABYTES can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XTRABYTES directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XTRABYTES should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XTRABYTES using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XTRABYTES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XTRABYTES and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.