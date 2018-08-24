Xperi Corp (XPER) Shares Bought by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in Xperi Corp (NASDAQ:XPER) by 249.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,800 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC owned 0.31% of Xperi worth $2,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPER. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Xperi by 105.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,021,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,603,000 after acquiring an additional 524,961 shares in the last quarter. Evermore Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Xperi by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Evermore Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,145,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,225,000 after acquiring an additional 300,091 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xperi by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,236,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $131,909,000 after acquiring an additional 162,345 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xperi in the 1st quarter valued at $2,366,000. Finally, Nokomis Capital L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Xperi by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. now owns 718,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,205,000 after acquiring an additional 79,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Xperi alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on XPER shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Xperi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Xperi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Xperi in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Xperi in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Xperi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.25.

Shares of XPER stock opened at $16.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $807.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 7.92 and a quick ratio of 7.92. Xperi Corp has a 12 month low of $15.60 and a 12 month high of $28.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.39%.

Xperi Company Profile

Xperi Corporation, through its subsidiaries, creates, develops, and licenses audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging, and interconnect technologies in the United States, South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Licensing; and Semiconductor and IP Licensing.

See Also: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Xperi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xperi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.