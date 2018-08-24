Xerox (XRX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xerox (NYSE:XRX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Xerox continues to expand its SMB coverage through distribution acquisitions. It has maintained a solid track record of strong margins, which it has been attaining through cost and productivity initiatives. Xerox’s post-sale driven business model provides significant recurring revenue and cash generation. Despite such positives, Xerox continues to grapple with decreased demand for paper-related systems and products. Its attempts to leverage the business process outsourcing market failed to lend growth momentum. Global presence exposes Xerox to risks associated with unfavorable foreign currency movements. Large number of substitutes is a major threat to company’s business. The company's shares underperformed its industry in the past year.”

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Xerox from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Cross Research lowered Xerox from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Xerox to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Standpoint Research raised Xerox from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Xerox from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Xerox has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.75.

Shares of XRX traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.36. 11,544 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,661,499. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.18. Xerox has a fifty-two week low of $23.52 and a fifty-two week high of $37.42.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Xerox had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. equities analysts expect that Xerox will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. Xerox’s payout ratio is 28.74%.

In other news, insider Herve Tessler sold 16,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total value of $431,239.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,861.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Keith Cozza acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.42 per share, for a total transaction of $1,271,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,271,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xerox by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,095 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xerox by 221.7% in the 1st quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,676 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 4,601 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xerox in the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Alpha Windward LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xerox by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 8,405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xerox in the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

About Xerox

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers managed document services, including managed print services and multi-channel communication services, as well as a range of digital solutions, such as workflow automation services, content management, and digitization services.

