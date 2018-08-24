Wright Medical Group (WMGI) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Wright Medical Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Wright Medical Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Guggenheim raised shares of Wright Medical Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Wright Medical Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Wright Medical Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wright Medical Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:WMGI opened at $27.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.77 and a beta of 0.90. Wright Medical Group has a 12-month low of $19.01 and a 12-month high of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The medical device company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $205.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.20 million. Wright Medical Group had a negative net margin of 24.74% and a negative return on equity of 1.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. equities analysts forecast that Wright Medical Group will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jennifer S. Walker sold 42,654 shares of Wright Medical Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total value of $1,110,283.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Julie Andrews sold 1,466 shares of Wright Medical Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.62, for a total transaction of $36,092.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,627 shares of company stock valued at $1,851,722. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMGI. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Wright Medical Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,033,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wright Medical Group by 2,709.2% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,303,936 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $33,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,519 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wright Medical Group by 184.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,010,663 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,237,000 after purchasing an additional 655,514 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wright Medical Group in the 1st quarter valued at $8,671,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Wright Medical Group by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,236,856 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $32,109,000 after purchasing an additional 377,003 shares during the last quarter.

About Wright Medical Group

Wright Medical Group N.V., a medical device company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells extremities and biologics products. The company offers joint implants and bone fixation devices for the shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, foot, and ankle; and biologics products that are used for supporting the treatment of damaged or diseased bones, tendons, and soft tissues, as well as to stimulate bone growth.

