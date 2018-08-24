Woodford Investment Management Ltd Raises Holdings in Theravance Biopharma Inc (TBPH)

Woodford Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:TBPH) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,213,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 315,000 shares during the quarter. Theravance Biopharma makes up 30.8% of Woodford Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Woodford Investment Management Ltd owned about 0.20% of Theravance Biopharma worth $254,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 346.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 52,086 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 5.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 4.7% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 209,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,071,000 after acquiring an additional 9,398 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the first quarter valued at $3,427,000. Finally, Hound Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the first quarter valued at about $1,020,000. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TBPH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Leerink Swann set a $31.00 price target on Theravance Biopharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $55.00 price target on Theravance Biopharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised Theravance Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Theravance Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

In other Theravance Biopharma news, EVP Bradford J. Shafer sold 10,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $244,272.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,211,775.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Renee D. Gala sold 43,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $1,171,874.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 99,223 shares of company stock valued at $2,627,208 over the last ninety days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Theravance Biopharma stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 860 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,932. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.52. Theravance Biopharma Inc has a one year low of $21.27 and a one year high of $35.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 1.80.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.44. Theravance Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 261.70% and a negative net margin of 640.07%. The business had revenue of $23.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.97 million. sell-side analysts anticipate that Theravance Biopharma Inc will post -4.41 EPS for the current year.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes human therapeutics. The company offers VIBATIV (telavancin), a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with infections due to Staphylococcus aureus and other Gram-positive bacteria.

