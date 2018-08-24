Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV Sells 680 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIG)

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV lowered its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 71,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 30.9% in the first quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 344,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,787,000 after purchasing an additional 81,298 shares during the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 41,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 37,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 228.0% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 15,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 10,864 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VIG traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $108.30. The stock had a trading volume of 3,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,019. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $91.60 and a one year high of $108.99.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

