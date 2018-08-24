Wingstop (WING) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at Wedbush in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $70.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their previous target price of $59.00. Wedbush’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.96% from the stock’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for Wingstop’s FY2018 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.99 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

WING has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Wingstop from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank set a $49.00 price objective on Wingstop and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. BidaskClub cut Wingstop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Wingstop in a report on Friday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Wingstop currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.57.

Get Wingstop alerts:

WING opened at $64.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.69, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.81. Wingstop has a 1 year low of $31.53 and a 1 year high of $65.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.53.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $37.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.92 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 22.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. research analysts expect that Wingstop will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Morrison sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total transaction of $583,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 137,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,271,799.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Hislop sold 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total value of $314,647.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,271 shares of company stock valued at $2,287,198 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,027,863 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $209,932,000 after buying an additional 293,311 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 15,155.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 944,638 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,615,000 after buying an additional 938,446 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 808,449 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,137,000 after buying an additional 31,981 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 507.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 589,838 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,742,000 after buying an additional 492,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 516,297 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,909,000 after buying an additional 20,377 shares in the last quarter.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of February 22, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,000 restaurants the United States, Mexico, Singapore, the Philippines, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.