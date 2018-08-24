Winfield Associates Inc. Has $5.95 Million Position in Alphabet Inc Class C (GOOG)

Winfield Associates Inc. reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc Class C (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,335 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Alphabet Inc Class C makes up approximately 3.2% of Winfield Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Winfield Associates Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet Inc Class C were worth $5,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc Class C by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,071,440 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,677,721,000 after acquiring an additional 352,952 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc Class C by 132,719.3% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 18,679,702 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,680,000 after acquiring an additional 18,665,638 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc Class C by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,357,642 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,506,398,000 after acquiring an additional 105,985 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc Class C by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,228,459 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,378,260,000 after acquiring an additional 23,200 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc Class C by 684.2% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,114,849 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,182,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,160 shares during the period. 34.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GOOG shares. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “$1,186.96” rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a report on Thursday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “$1,195.88” rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. UBS Group reissued a “$1,195.88” rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Macquarie reissued a “$1,205.50” rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “$1,205.50” rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,245.96.

In related news, Director L John Doerr sold 10,262 shares of Alphabet Inc Class C stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,218.20, for a total value of $12,501,168.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,485 shares in the company, valued at $4,245,427. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 39 shares of Alphabet Inc Class C stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,099.06, for a total value of $42,863.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,449.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 88,369 shares of company stock valued at $104,846,172. 13.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $1,211.66 on Friday. Alphabet Inc Class C has a 12-month low of $905.00 and a 12-month high of $1,273.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $836.26 billion, a PE ratio of 37.76 and a beta of 1.13.

Alphabet Inc Class C (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $11.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.66 by $2.09. The firm had revenue of $32.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. Alphabet Inc Class C had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.01 earnings per share.

Alphabet Inc Class C Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

