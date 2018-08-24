Williams-Sonoma Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (WSM)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 7,037 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,152% compared to the average daily volume of 562 put options.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $69.00 target price (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Williams-Sonoma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.42.

In related news, EVP Julie Whalen sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.47, for a total value of $1,634,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,429 shares in the company, valued at $1,711,937.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alex Bellos sold 3,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $203,759.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,002.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,243 shares of company stock valued at $2,440,669 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 79.7% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,863 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,432,000 after purchasing an additional 57,154 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,773,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,400,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter valued at approximately $853,000.

Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $72.94 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma has a 1 year low of $43.76 and a 1 year high of $73.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.09. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 20th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 19th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 47.65%.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

