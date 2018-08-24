William Stensrud Sells 20,000 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (JNPR) Stock

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Director William Stensrud sold 20,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total value of $564,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,974.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:JNPR opened at $28.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.61 and a 1 year high of $29.95. The company has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.93.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 3.70%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 41.62%.

JNPR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $21.00 target price on Juniper Networks and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank raised Juniper Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on Juniper Networks from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Juniper Networks from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Juniper Networks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.10.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNPR. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,027,697 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $302,379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556,354 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,010,606 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $301,911,000 after purchasing an additional 937,658 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,527,270 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $231,799,000 after purchasing an additional 417,542 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,689,574 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,749,000 after purchasing an additional 173,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,586,091 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,920,000 after purchasing an additional 332,390 shares during the last quarter. 92.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

