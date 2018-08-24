William Hill (WMH) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for William Hill (LON: WMH):

8/23/2018 – William Hill had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

8/13/2018 – William Hill had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 355 ($4.54) to GBX 340 ($4.35). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/13/2018 – William Hill had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

8/7/2018 – William Hill was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc to a “neutral” rating. They now have a GBX 286 ($3.66) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 265 ($3.39).

8/3/2018 – William Hill had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

8/3/2018 – William Hill had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

7/27/2018 – William Hill was upgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt to a “hold” rating. They now have a GBX 305 ($3.90) price target on the stock.

6/25/2018 – William Hill had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

WMH stock opened at GBX 254.60 ($3.25) on Friday. William Hill plc has a 12 month low of GBX 239.10 ($3.06) and a 12 month high of GBX 345 ($4.41).

William Hill (LON:WMH) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The gambling company reported GBX 9.10 ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of GBX 13.50 ($0.17) by GBX (4.40) (($0.06)). William Hill had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 13.25%.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 25th will be paid a GBX 4.26 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 25th.

William Hill PLC provides sports betting and gaming services in the United Kingdom, Australia, the United States, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It operates through Retail, Online, US, Australia, and Other segments. The company operates licensed betting offices that offer various betting and gaming services, including horseracing, greyhound racing, football betting, virtual racing, numbers betting, and other services.

