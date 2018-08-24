William Blair Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Pacific Biosciences of California (PACB)

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) – Stock analysts at William Blair decreased their Q3 2018 earnings estimates for Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 21st. William Blair analyst A. Murphy now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.16) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.15). William Blair also issued estimates for Pacific Biosciences of California’s Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.46) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.27) EPS.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $21.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.45 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 100.09% and a negative return on equity of 95.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share.

PACB has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $3.80 price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.77.

Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock opened at $4.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $542.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 1.57. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 1-year low of $2.02 and a 1-year high of $5.70.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 76.8% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 50,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 21,775 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 343.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 45,502 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 20.0% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 180,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 13.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 191,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 22,600 shares during the last quarter. 73.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time.

