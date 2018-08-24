William Blair Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for J M Smucker Co (SJM)

J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) – Equities researchers at William Blair boosted their Q2 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of J M Smucker in a report released on Tuesday, August 21st. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.30 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.25. William Blair also issued estimates for J M Smucker’s Q3 2019 earnings at $2.32 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $2.10 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $9.00 EPS.

Get J M Smucker alerts:

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 21st. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.02. J M Smucker had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 18.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SJM. ValuEngine upgraded J M Smucker from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of J M Smucker in a report on Monday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on J M Smucker from $115.00 to $98.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded J M Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $97.00 target price on J M Smucker and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.83.

Shares of SJM stock opened at $104.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. J M Smucker has a fifty-two week low of $96.13 and a fifty-two week high of $133.38. The company has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. This is an increase from J M Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.71%.

In related news, insider Joseph Stanziano sold 970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $101,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark T. Smucker sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total value of $277,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 121,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,453,292.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,342 shares of company stock valued at $2,187,461. 3.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in J M Smucker by 5.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,452,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,934,000 after purchasing an additional 484,096 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in J M Smucker by 1.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,959,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,526,000 after purchasing an additional 61,426 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in J M Smucker by 2.4% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,656,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,479,000 after purchasing an additional 61,475 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in J M Smucker by 6.6% in the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,767,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,967,000 after purchasing an additional 108,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in J M Smucker by 0.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,765,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,878,000 after purchasing an additional 6,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

About J M Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company primarily offers coffee, pet food and pet snacks, peanut butter, fruit spreads, shortening and oils, baking mixes and ready-to-spread frostings, frozen sandwiches, flour and baking ingredients, juices and beverages, and portion control products.

Read More: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for J M Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J M Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.