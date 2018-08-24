William Blair Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Zoe’s Kitchen Inc (ZOES)

Zoe’s Kitchen Inc (NYSE:ZOES) – William Blair dropped their Q2 2018 EPS estimates for shares of Zoe’s Kitchen in a report released on Tuesday, August 21st. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.04). William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Zoe’s Kitchen’s Q3 2018 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($0.67) EPS and FY2019 earnings at ($0.80) EPS.

Zoe’s Kitchen (NYSE:ZOES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.11). Zoe’s Kitchen had a negative net margin of 7.50% and a negative return on equity of 18.72%. The firm had revenue of $102.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

ZOES has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine raised Zoe’s Kitchen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 18th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Zoe’s Kitchen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Zoe’s Kitchen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Maxim Group lowered their price target on Zoe’s Kitchen from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Zoe’s Kitchen from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, May 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Zoe’s Kitchen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.46.

Zoe’s Kitchen stock opened at $13.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.60. Zoe’s Kitchen has a 12 month low of $8.22 and a 12 month high of $17.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.20 and a beta of 0.15.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZOES. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zoe’s Kitchen in the fourth quarter worth about $154,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Zoe’s Kitchen by 192.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,562 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 12,219 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Zoe’s Kitchen in the second quarter worth about $191,000. Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new stake in Zoe’s Kitchen in the second quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in Zoe’s Kitchen in the second quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

About Zoe’s Kitchen

Zoe's Kitchen, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and operates a chain of fast-casual restaurants. It operates a range of restaurant formats, including in-line, end-cap, and free-standing restaurants. As of February 22, 2018, the company operated owned and franchised 249 restaurants in 20 states of the United States.

