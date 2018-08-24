WideOpenWest’s (WOW) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Raymond James restated their buy rating on shares of WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. They currently have a $14.00 target price on the stock.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on WOW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WideOpenWest from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. KeyCorp started coverage on WideOpenWest in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. B. Riley began coverage on WideOpenWest in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on WideOpenWest in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.93.
WideOpenWest stock opened at $11.61 on Monday. WideOpenWest has a 12 month low of $6.03 and a 12 month high of $16.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.29. The company has a market capitalization of $975.34 million, a P/E ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 1.89.
In related news, insider Matthew John Bell bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.91 per share, for a total transaction of $71,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Crestview Partners Iii Gp, L.P bought 115,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,262,352.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 612,840 shares of company stock worth $6,467,426. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 24.5% in the second quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 57,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 11,240 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 944.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 636,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,145,000 after purchasing an additional 575,210 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WideOpenWest in the second quarter worth $149,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY bought a new position in shares of WideOpenWest in the second quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of WideOpenWest in the second quarter worth $226,000. 66.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
WideOpenWest Company Profile
WideOpenWest, Inc operates as a cable operator in the United States. It provides high-speed data, cable television, voice over IP-based telephony, and business-class services to residential and business services customers. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; and ultra video products, as well as provides commercial-free movies, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.
