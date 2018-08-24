WideOpenWest’s (WOW) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Raymond James restated their buy rating on shares of WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. They currently have a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on WOW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WideOpenWest from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. KeyCorp started coverage on WideOpenWest in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. B. Riley began coverage on WideOpenWest in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on WideOpenWest in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.93.

WideOpenWest stock opened at $11.61 on Monday. WideOpenWest has a 12 month low of $6.03 and a 12 month high of $16.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.29. The company has a market capitalization of $975.34 million, a P/E ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 1.89.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.12. WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 5.46% and a negative net margin of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $291.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. WideOpenWest’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that WideOpenWest will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Matthew John Bell bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.91 per share, for a total transaction of $71,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Crestview Partners Iii Gp, L.P bought 115,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,262,352.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 612,840 shares of company stock worth $6,467,426. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 24.5% in the second quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 57,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 11,240 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 944.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 636,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,145,000 after purchasing an additional 575,210 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WideOpenWest in the second quarter worth $149,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY bought a new position in shares of WideOpenWest in the second quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of WideOpenWest in the second quarter worth $226,000. 66.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WideOpenWest Company Profile

WideOpenWest, Inc operates as a cable operator in the United States. It provides high-speed data, cable television, voice over IP-based telephony, and business-class services to residential and business services customers. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; and ultra video products, as well as provides commercial-free movies, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

