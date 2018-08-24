Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (WHG) Position Boosted by Stanley Laman Group Ltd.

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,807 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. owned about 0.11% of Westwood Holdings Group worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Westwood Holdings Group by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,535 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Westwood Holdings Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,415 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Holding Co. boosted its stake in Westwood Holdings Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Holding Co. now owns 151,946 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Westwood Holdings Group by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,196 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Westwood Holdings Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. 70.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WHG opened at $58.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $531.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.42. Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.51 and a 1 year high of $71.00.

Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The asset manager reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $32.76 million during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 17.20%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th.

Separately, TheStreet raised Westwood Holdings Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th.

About Westwood Holdings Group

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

