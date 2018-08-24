West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (WST) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 95,794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.13% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $9,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WST. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 9.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 187,897 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,589,000 after acquiring an additional 15,558 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 63,738 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,848,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the period. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter valued at about $22,179,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 53.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 219.4% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 11,066 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 7,601 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Daniel Malone sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.24, for a total transaction of $486,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,020 shares in the company, valued at $3,308,104.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Karen Flynn sold 20,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.23, for a total transaction of $2,377,833.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,051 shares in the company, valued at $3,609,057.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,327 shares of company stock worth $6,983,316. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on WST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. West Pharmaceutical Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.33.

NYSE:WST opened at $116.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.09, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.16. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.74 and a 12 month high of $117.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $447.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.57 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. research analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

