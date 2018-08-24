West Family Investments Inc. Has $2.86 Million Position in TC Pipelines, LP (TCP)

West Family Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TC Pipelines, LP (NYSE:TCP) by 189.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 72,000 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in TC Pipelines were worth $2,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global X Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in TC Pipelines by 12.0% during the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 599,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,793,000 after acquiring an additional 64,125 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in TC Pipelines by 10.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,055 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 4,694 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TC Pipelines by 43.5% during the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in TC Pipelines by 3.1% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,808,077 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $97,398,000 after acquiring an additional 85,460 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TC Pipelines by 44.2% during the first quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 466,780 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $16,193,000 after acquiring an additional 143,132 shares during the period. 63.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TCP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on TC Pipelines from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered TC Pipelines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on TC Pipelines from $27.50 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on TC Pipelines from $37.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered TC Pipelines from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Shares of TCP traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,381. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.23. TC Pipelines, LP has a 52 week low of $22.64 and a 52 week high of $57.08.

TC Pipelines (NYSE:TCP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $111.00 million for the quarter. TC Pipelines had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 66.44%. sell-side analysts anticipate that TC Pipelines, LP will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 6th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 3rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.77%. TC Pipelines’s payout ratio is presently 82.28%.

About TC Pipelines

TC PipeLines, LP acquires, owns, and participates in the management of energy infrastructure businesses in North America. The company has interests in eight natural gas interstate pipeline systems that transport approximately 10.4 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas from producing regions and import facilities to market hubs and consuming markets primarily in the Western, Midwestern, and Eastern United States.

