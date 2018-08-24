WesBanco Inc (WSBC) CFO Robert H. Young Sells 2,000 Shares

WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC) CFO Robert H. Young sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.71, for a total value of $101,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $939,808.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

WSBC traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,533. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. WesBanco Inc has a 12 month low of $36.12 and a 12 month high of $51.12. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.90.

Get WesBanco alerts:

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. WesBanco had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 24.38%. The firm had revenue of $105.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. research analysts predict that WesBanco Inc will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WSBC shares. BidaskClub upgraded WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine upgraded WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on WesBanco from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in WesBanco by 2,054.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of WesBanco by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 288,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,220,000 after buying an additional 20,788 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of WesBanco by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 71,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after buying an additional 6,758 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of WesBanco by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 204,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,657,000 after buying an additional 12,665 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.59% of the company’s stock.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

Featured Article: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.