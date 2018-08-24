Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $30.23 Million Holdings in Five9 Inc (FIVN)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its position in shares of Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 874,493 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 153,300 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Five9 were worth $30,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,446,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 110.2% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 52,055 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 27,290 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 during the 2nd quarter worth about $19,594,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 512,690 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,724,000 after purchasing an additional 16,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 244.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 162,927 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,632,000 after purchasing an additional 115,576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Gaurav Passi sold 979 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $33,726.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,913,333.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total transaction of $335,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 122,144 shares of company stock worth $4,463,954. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIVN stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.88. 5,831 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 873,049. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -275.56 and a beta of 0.12. Five9 Inc has a 1 year low of $20.42 and a 1 year high of $46.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 6.96 and a quick ratio of 6.96.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $61.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.42 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 1.04% and a negative return on equity of 3.56%. Five9’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Five9 Inc will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of Five9 in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Five9 from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

