Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $29.71 Million Stake in New Relic Inc (NEWR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) by 43.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 295,363 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,657 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in New Relic were worth $29,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of New Relic by 105.5% in the first quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,964 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 4,601 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Relic in the first quarter worth $212,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Relic in the first quarter worth $238,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of New Relic by 66.2% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,778 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 2,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of New Relic by 34.7% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 676,608 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,150,000 after buying an additional 174,255 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.18, for a total transaction of $803,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James R. Gochee sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $432,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 319,257 shares in the company, valued at $34,530,837.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 385,344 shares of company stock worth $39,894,607 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

NEWR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 price objective on shares of New Relic in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on New Relic in a research report on Monday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded New Relic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on New Relic from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.13.

NYSE NEWR traded up $2.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $103.50. 5,652 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 780,279. New Relic Inc has a 1 year low of $46.24 and a 1 year high of $114.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.86 and a beta of 0.77.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 12.19% and a negative net margin of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $108.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.09 million. equities analysts expect that New Relic Inc will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

