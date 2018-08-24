Wells Fargo & Company MN Boosts Holdings in Badger Meter, Inc. (BMI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 29.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 686,799 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,838 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 2.36% of Badger Meter worth $30,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BMI. Global X Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 33.1% during the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 29,679 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 7,381 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 37.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,497 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Badger Meter during the first quarter valued at about $17,433,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,750,760 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $176,849,000 after buying an additional 71,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Badger Meter during the first quarter valued at about $370,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

BMI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Badger Meter from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, June 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Badger Meter in a report on Friday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.80.

Badger Meter stock opened at $54.25 on Friday. Badger Meter, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.00 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.59, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.72.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Badger Meter had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $113.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This is a boost from Badger Meter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is 43.70%.

In related news, VP Fred J. Begale sold 2,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $129,933.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,269 shares in the company, valued at $399,867.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard E. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.76, for a total transaction of $447,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 95,982 shares in the company, valued at $4,296,154.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,362 shares of company stock worth $2,544,914. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc provides flow measurement, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical and electronic water meters, and related technologies and services to municipal water utilities; and meters and valves to measure and control materials flowing through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, oil, and other liquids and gases, as well as for use in water/wastewater, heating, ventilating and air conditioning, oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, test and measurement, automotive aftermarket, and the concrete construction process industries.

