Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Position Boosted by Packer & Co Ltd

Packer & Co Ltd increased its position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 19.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 408,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,150 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Co comprises approximately 2.3% of Packer & Co Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Packer & Co Ltd’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $22,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 38,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,144,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co. boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 7,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 6,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 33,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Co alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WFC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $63.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.34.

In other Wells Fargo & Co news, EVP Hope A. Hardison sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $1,450,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,323.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Avid Modjtabai sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $5,871,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WFC opened at $58.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.13. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12-month low of $49.27 and a 12-month high of $66.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $21.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.52 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 22.03%. equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.85%.

About Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. The company's Community Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts; credit and debit cards; and automobile, student, mortgage, home equity, and small business loans.

Further Reading: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.