Wells Fargo & Co Initiates Coverage on Berry Petroleum (BRY)

Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Berry Petroleum (NYSE:BRY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Berry Petroleum in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Berry Petroleum in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Berry Petroleum in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Berry Petroleum in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Berry Petroleum has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Get Berry Petroleum alerts:

Shares of BRY stock opened at $14.03 on Monday. Berry Petroleum has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $17.00.

In other Berry Petroleum news, COO Gary A. Grove purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.60 per share, with a total value of $136,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Asset Management sold 516,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total transaction of $6,795,468.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

About Berry Petroleum

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

See Also: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Berry Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.