Wells Fargo & Co Increases Equity Lifestyle Properties (ELS) Price Target to $104.00

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Co from $95.00 to $104.00 in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.87% from the company’s current price.

ELS has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet raised Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.17.

Shares of NYSE:ELS traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,761. The company has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.23. Equity Lifestyle Properties has a fifty-two week low of $79.78 and a fifty-two week high of $96.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $240.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.20 million. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a net margin of 22.25% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Equity Lifestyle Properties will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David J. Contis sold 3,304 shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.95, for a total transaction of $300,498.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (?REIT?) with headquarters in Chicago. As of July 23, 2018, we own or have an interest in 410 quality properties in 32 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,549 sites.

