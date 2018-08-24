Weir Group (WEIR) Raised to “Outperform” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Weir Group (LON:WEIR) to an outperform rating in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has GBX 2,200 ($28.12) price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,400 ($30.68) target price (down previously from GBX 2,500 ($31.96)) on shares of Weir Group in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Numis Securities reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($26.84) target price on shares of Weir Group in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Weir Group in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of Weir Group in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Weir Group in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Weir Group has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,334.47 ($29.84).

Get Weir Group alerts:

WEIR opened at GBX 1,859.50 ($23.77) on Tuesday. Weir Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,696 ($21.68) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,326 ($29.73).

Weir Group (LON:WEIR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported GBX 46.30 ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of GBX 48.20 ($0.62) by GBX (1.90) (($0.02)). Weir Group had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 4.24%.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 11th will be paid a GBX 15.75 ($0.20) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 11th. This represents a yield of 0.82%.

In other Weir Group news, insider JIm McDonald acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,979 ($25.30) per share, for a total transaction of £9,895 ($12,648.60).

Weir Group Company Profile

The Weir Group PLC designs, manufactures, and sells highly-engineered products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, Oil & Gas, and Flow Control. The Minerals segment engineers pumps, valves, rubber, crushers, screen media systems, screens, hose and pipe pools, centrifuges, pontoons and barges, hydrocyclones, wear linings, mill liners, feeders, conveyors, and washers; and offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for mining, and oil sands markets.

Read More: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Weir Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weir Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.