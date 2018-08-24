Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for CymaBay Therapeutics (CBAY)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CBAY) recently:

8/10/2018 – CymaBay Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies to $30.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/9/2018 – CymaBay Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/9/2018 – CymaBay Therapeutics was given a new $20.00 price target on by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/9/2018 – CymaBay Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock. They wrote, “: We reiterate the Overweight rating and 12-month PT of $16 for CBAY stock. We believe evidence provided thus far support the notion that seladelpar will become an important new agent for treating primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) by virtue of its potentially superior safety profile characterized by the lack of pruritus induction. Efficacy as a treatment for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) would significantly increase the drug’s commercial potential and broaden interest in the company from other biopharma industry participants, in our view.””

7/31/2018 – CymaBay Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/17/2018 – CymaBay Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/10/2018 – CymaBay Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary new medicines for important human diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, arhalofenate, is being developed for the treatment of gout. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. is based in Newark, California. “

6/28/2018 – CymaBay Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Raymond James. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CBAY opened at $12.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $715.13 million, a P/E ratio of -15.52 and a beta of 1.90. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $5.91 and a 52-week high of $15.59.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.04). research analysts expect that CymaBay Therapeutics Inc will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sujal Shah purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.90 per share, for a total transaction of $54,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 95,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baker BROS. Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 25.5% in the second quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 4,917,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 246.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,054,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885,082 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 47.6% in the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,955,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,393,000 after purchasing an additional 953,300 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,686,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 79.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,914,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,696,000 after buying an additional 846,407 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar, a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

