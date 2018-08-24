Weatherford International (WFT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Weatherford International (NYSE:WFT) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets set a $4.00 price objective on Weatherford International and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $4.00 price objective on Weatherford International and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $3.00 price objective on Weatherford International and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $2.00 price objective on Weatherford International and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Weatherford International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Weatherford International currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $4.67.

Get Weatherford International alerts:

NYSE:WFT opened at $2.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.82, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.68. Weatherford International has a 52 week low of $2.07 and a 52 week high of $4.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 2.40.

Weatherford International (NYSE:WFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. Weatherford International had a negative return on equity of 283.53% and a negative net margin of 46.44%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Weatherford International will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WFT. Scopia Capital Management LP raised its stake in Weatherford International by 51.9% in the first quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 38,831,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $88,923,000 after buying an additional 13,261,262 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in Weatherford International by 37.8% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 43,517,528 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $99,655,000 after buying an additional 11,937,931 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its stake in Weatherford International by 35.9% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 19,740,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,206,000 after buying an additional 5,216,093 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in Weatherford International by 1,284.0% in the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 5,128,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,743,000 after buying an additional 4,757,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Weatherford International by 37.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,460,897 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,996,000 after buying an additional 3,415,343 shares in the last quarter.

About Weatherford International

Weatherford International plc operates as a multinational oilfield service company worldwide. It offers equipment and services used in the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil and natural gas wells. The company operates in two segments, Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere.

Recommended Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Weatherford International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weatherford International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.