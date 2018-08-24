WBI Investments Inc. Buys Shares of 315,396 NRG Yield Inc Class C (NYLD)

WBI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NRG Yield Inc Class C (NYSE:NYLD) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 315,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,425,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NYLD. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of NRG Yield Inc Class C during the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of NRG Yield Inc Class C during the 1st quarter worth $152,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of NRG Yield Inc Class C during the 2nd quarter worth $280,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of NRG Yield Inc Class C by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NRG Yield Inc Class C during the 1st quarter worth $404,000. 29.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NYLD opened at $20.05 on Friday. NRG Yield Inc Class C has a 52 week low of $15.55 and a 52 week high of $20.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.18.

NRG Yield Inc Class C (NYSE:NYLD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.27. NRG Yield Inc Class C had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $307.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.39 million. equities analysts forecast that NRG Yield Inc Class C will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.38%. This is an increase from NRG Yield Inc Class C’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. NRG Yield Inc Class C’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.09%.

NYLD has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NRG Yield Inc Class C from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. TheStreet upgraded NRG Yield Inc Class C from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.60.

NRG Yield Inc Class C Company Profile

NRG Yield, Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2017, it had contracted renewable and conventional generation portfolio of 5,118 net megawatt (MW). The company also owns thermal infrastructure assets with an aggregate steam and chilled water capacity of 1,319 net MW thermal equivalents, and electric generation capacity of 123 net MW.

