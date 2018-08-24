WBI Investments Inc. Buys New Stake in Worthington Industries, Inc. (WOR)

WBI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 92,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,889,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Worthington Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,966,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 1,337.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 5,817 shares during the period. Evanston Investments Inc. dba Evanston Advisors increased its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 1.3% during the second quarter. Evanston Investments Inc. dba Evanston Advisors now owns 86,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 9.1% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 387,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,268,000 after acquiring an additional 32,333 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 4.0% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,492,000 after acquiring an additional 5,990 shares during the period. 50.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Worthington Industries alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WOR. ValuEngine lowered Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Worthington Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 7th.

Worthington Industries stock opened at $45.04 on Friday. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.52 and a twelve month high of $52.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.04.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.09). Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 5.44%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is a positive change from Worthington Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.17%.

In related news, Director Sidney A. Ribeau sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $347,844.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,041,207.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Terrence M. Dyer sold 14,551 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total value of $681,132.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,563.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,751 shares of company stock worth $5,628,976 in the last three months. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, Portugal, and Turkey. The company operates through three segments: Steel Processing, Pressure Cylinders, and Engineered Cabs.

See Also: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR).

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.