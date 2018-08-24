Watts Water Technologies Inc (WTS) Holdings Trimmed by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its holdings in Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS) by 81.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,795 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,903 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,161,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,313,000 after buying an additional 182,243 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,014,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,822,000 after buying an additional 9,713 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 952,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,984,000 after buying an additional 3,219 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 548,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,587,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 198,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,414,000 after buying an additional 6,309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WTS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.33.

In related news, insider Elie Melhem sold 3,910 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.32, for a total value of $321,871.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,892,619.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Kenneth Robert Lepage sold 10,115 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total transaction of $870,598.05. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 39,966 shares in the company, valued at $3,439,873.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,266 shares of company stock worth $2,661,929. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WTS opened at $83.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.05. Watts Water Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $59.15 and a fifty-two week high of $93.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $407.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.60 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 13.88%. Watts Water Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. research analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies Inc will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.81%.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets. It offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

