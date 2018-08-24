Waters (WAT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Waters (NYSE:WAT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Waters continues to ride on its expanding product portfolio. It is currently benefiting from its solid momentum in China with its robust TA product line. Moreover, growing chromatography instruments sales is a major positive for Waters. The company remains optimistic about its cost management strategies, strong product pipelines and its position in the pharmaceutical market. Further, the company's improving performance in the governmental and academic market remains positive. However, softness in its mass spectrometry business remained an obstacle in the growth of Waters branded instrument sales. Further, sluggish biomedical research market in the U.S. and overall soft demand from food and environment customers are major concerns. Notably, the stock has underperformed the industry it belongs to on a year-to-date basis.”

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cleveland Research lowered shares of Waters from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Waters from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Bank of America downgraded Waters from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Waters from $201.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Waters from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $206.27.

NYSE:WAT traded up $0.50 on Thursday, reaching $188.17. 2,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 480,105. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 6.58 and a quick ratio of 5.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.98. Waters has a 52-week low of $177.58 and a 52-week high of $220.20.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $596.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $598.73 million. Waters had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 27.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. analysts expect that Waters will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Michael C. Harrington sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.64, for a total transaction of $2,919,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,316,081.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WP Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Waters in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Waters by 68,148.5% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 113,975 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 113,808 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in Waters in the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Waters by 1,651.2% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 753 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ledyard National Bank boosted its holdings in Waters by 300.0% in the second quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 1,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 96.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra performance liquid chromatography technology, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

