Water Island Capital LLC Purchases 215,600 Shares of KapStone Paper and Packaging Corp. (KS)

Water Island Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of KapStone Paper and Packaging Corp. (NYSE:KS) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,435,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 215,600 shares during the quarter. KapStone Paper and Packaging accounts for approximately 4.6% of Water Island Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Water Island Capital LLC’s holdings in KapStone Paper and Packaging were worth $84,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of KapStone Paper and Packaging during the first quarter valued at about $2,341,000. Kellner Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of KapStone Paper and Packaging during the first quarter valued at about $2,546,000. Chicago Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KapStone Paper and Packaging during the first quarter valued at about $25,842,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of KapStone Paper and Packaging by 8.7% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 59,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after buying an additional 4,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of KapStone Paper and Packaging during the first quarter valued at about $6,313,000. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE KS opened at $34.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 3.24. KapStone Paper and Packaging Corp. has a 1 year low of $20.42 and a 1 year high of $35.01.

KapStone Paper and Packaging (NYSE:KS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $912.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.83 million. KapStone Paper and Packaging had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 8.83%. KapStone Paper and Packaging’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that KapStone Paper and Packaging Corp. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KS shares. ValuEngine cut KapStone Paper and Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut KapStone Paper and Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. KapStone Paper and Packaging currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

KapStone Paper and Packaging Profile

KapStone Paper and Packaging Corporation produces and sells a range of containerboards, corrugated products, and specialty paper products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Paper and Packaging, and Distribution. The Paper and Packaging segment offers containerboards consisting of linerboard and corrugated medium to manufacture corrugated containers for packaging products; and corrugated products.

