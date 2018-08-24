Water Island Capital LLC Invests $9.62 Million in Convergys Corp (CVG) Stock

Water Island Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Convergys Corp (NYSE:CVG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 379,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,615,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Convergys by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 6,652 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Convergys by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 900,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,375,000 after buying an additional 40,434 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in Convergys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,726,000. Koch Industries Inc. increased its stake in Convergys by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Koch Industries Inc. now owns 24,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 2,893 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Convergys by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 145,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,297,000 after buying an additional 41,064 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:CVG opened at $24.56 on Friday. Convergys Corp has a 52 week low of $21.13 and a 52 week high of $26.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.90.

Convergys (NYSE:CVG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. Convergys had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $649.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.83 million. research analysts forecast that Convergys Corp will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Convergys from $24.00 to $26.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Convergys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Convergys in a research report on Friday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.13.

Convergys Corporation provides customer management services to communications and media, technology, financial services, retail, healthcare, government, travel and hospitality, and other vertical markets worldwide. The company offers solutions across the customer lifecycle, including sales, customer service, technical support, customer retention, and collection, as well as security, compliance, and fraud solutions; and solutions in contact center technology comprising omni-channel interaction, cross-channel integration framework, real-time decisioning engine, robotic process automation, intelligent notification, campaign management, personalized care, personalized selling, agent productivity, and retention solutions.

