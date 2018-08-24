Water Island Capital LLC Increases Holdings in RSP Permian Inc (RSPP)

Water Island Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of RSP Permian Inc (NYSE:RSPP) by 987.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 543,900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 493,900 shares during the period. RSP Permian comprises approximately 1.3% of Water Island Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Water Island Capital LLC’s holdings in RSP Permian were worth $23,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RSPP. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of RSP Permian by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,869,239 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $228,269,000 after purchasing an additional 334,565 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of RSP Permian by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 3,777,394 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $166,280,000 after purchasing an additional 304,997 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of RSP Permian by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,482,243 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $163,248,000 after purchasing an additional 242,258 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of RSP Permian by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,914,319 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $89,743,000 after purchasing an additional 350,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in shares of RSP Permian by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,676,139 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $78,577,000 after purchasing an additional 51,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

RSPP has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered RSP Permian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of RSP Permian in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.20.

Shares of RSP Permian stock opened at $47.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.33, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. RSP Permian Inc has a fifty-two week low of $28.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.51.

About RSP Permian

RSP Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin of West Texas. It owns interest in contiguous acreage blocks in the core of the Midland Basin primarily in the adjacent counties of Midland, Martin, Andrews, Dawson, Ector, and Glasscock; and in Loving and Winkler counties of the Delaware Basin.

