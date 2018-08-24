Waste Management (WM) Getting Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Report Finds

Media stories about Waste Management (NYSE:WM) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Waste Management earned a media sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the business services provider an impact score of 46.6057132963218 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the news stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

WM opened at $90.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.75. Waste Management has a one year low of $75.60 and a one year high of $91.64. The stock has a market cap of $39.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.73.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 14.94%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.76%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 30th. ValuEngine raised Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Waste Management has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.22.

In other news, Director Patrick W. Gross sold 406 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.22, for a total transaction of $33,787.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,149 shares in the company, valued at $2,009,679.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

