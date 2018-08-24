Warburg Research Analysts Give K&S (SDF) a €22.80 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €22.80 ($25.91) price target on K&S (ETR:SDF) in a report issued on Monday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on SDF. Commerzbank set a €28.00 ($31.82) target price on K&S and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. Citigroup set a €17.50 ($19.89) target price on K&S and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Independent Research set a €19.50 ($22.16) target price on K&S and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of K&S in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a €26.00 ($29.55) target price on K&S and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €22.11 ($25.12).

Get K&S alerts:

SDF opened at €18.79 ($21.35) on Monday. K&S has a 12 month low of €18.92 ($21.50) and a 12 month high of €24.74 ($28.11).

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells potash, magnesium, and salt products worldwide. Its Potash and Magnesium Products segment produces and markets mineral fertilizers, such as potassium chloride for various crops, including cereals, corn, rice, and soy beans; fertilizer specialties for rapeseeds, potatoes, citrus fruits, vines, and vegetables; potassium and magnesium products for industrial applications; and a range of products for use in pharmaceutical, cosmetics, food processing, and animal feed industries.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for K&S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K&S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.