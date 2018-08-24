Walt Disney Co (DIS) Shares Bought by Randolph Co Inc

Randolph Co Inc lifted its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 5,206.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,085 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 175,710 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up approximately 3.5% of Randolph Co Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Randolph Co Inc’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $18,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DIS. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,334,319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $143,452,000 after purchasing an additional 353,024 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Weil Company Inc. purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,789,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Nicola Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Bank of America set a $144.00 price objective on Walt Disney and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.92.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $112.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Walt Disney Co has a 1 year low of $96.20 and a 1 year high of $117.90. The firm has a market cap of $167.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.35.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $15.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 21.37% and a net margin of 20.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 9th were issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is a boost from Walt Disney’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.78. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.47%.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 437,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $50,333,085.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,498,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,370,165. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.35, for a total transaction of $80,140.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,973,244.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 710,002 shares of company stock worth $80,514,432. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming services under the brand ESPN, Disney, and Freeform; broadcast businesses, which include the ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; radio businesses consisting of the ESPN Radio network; and the Radio Disney network.

