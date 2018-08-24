Walmart (WMT) Receives Buy Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their buy rating on shares of Walmart (NYSE:WMT) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm currently has a $112.00 target price on the retailer’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Raymond James cut shares of Walmart from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $107.00 in a report on Friday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a neutral rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, August 17th. Morningstar set a $91.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walmart from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $100.89.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $95.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $284.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.93. Walmart has a 12-month low of $77.50 and a 12-month high of $109.98.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $127.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. analysts predict that Walmart will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,190,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total value of $100,756,440.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,347,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,345,051.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 286,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.17, for a total transaction of $27,577,901.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,010,938.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,557,455 shares of company stock valued at $912,760,275. 51.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 106.0% during the 1st quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,201 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. G&S Capital LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.45% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, hayneedle.com, shoes.com, moosejaw.com, modcloth.com, bonobos.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce and voice-activated commerce applications.

