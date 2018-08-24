Walmart Inc (WMT) Shares Sold by Bowling Portfolio Management LLC

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,009 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,097 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HL Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.0% during the second quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 141,365 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,108,000 after buying an additional 4,124 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 3.0% in the second quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 28,452 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart by 22.6% in the second quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 11,935 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 36.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,139 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in Walmart by 8.2% in the second quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 31,774 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, April 30th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $102.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.89.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $95.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Walmart Inc has a 1-year low of $77.50 and a 1-year high of $109.98. The stock has a market cap of $284.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $127.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 592,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total transaction of $50,119,999.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,507,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $889,331,439.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,499,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total transaction of $127,228,052.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $572,684,498.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,557,455 shares of company stock valued at $912,760,275. Company insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, hayneedle.com, shoes.com, moosejaw.com, modcloth.com, bonobos.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce and voice-activated commerce applications.

