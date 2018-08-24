Walmart Inc (WMT) Shares Bought by Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 22.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,935 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Walmart by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,139 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of Walmart by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 31,774 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,722,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 666,681 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $57,102,000 after buying an additional 29,929 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 24,571 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,104,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Walmart by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,635,122 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $225,698,000 after buying an additional 8,206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.45% of the company’s stock.

WMT stock opened at $95.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $284.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Walmart Inc has a 52 week low of $77.50 and a 52 week high of $109.98.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. Walmart had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $127.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, insider Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,883 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total transaction of $277,488.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,314,171.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 510,893 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.15, for a total transaction of $42,480,752.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,144,427. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,557,455 shares of company stock valued at $912,760,275. Company insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Walmart to $168.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Walmart from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.89.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, hayneedle.com, shoes.com, moosejaw.com, modcloth.com, bonobos.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce and voice-activated commerce applications.

