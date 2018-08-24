Wafra Inc. Buys New Stake in Cadiz Inc (CDZI)

Wafra Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cadiz Inc (NASDAQ:CDZI) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 139,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Cadiz by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 270,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,650,000 after buying an additional 6,411 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cadiz by 16.4% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadiz in the fourth quarter valued at about $150,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Cadiz by 6.1% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 222,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after buying an additional 12,836 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Cadiz by 146.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 48,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 28,605 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub cut Cadiz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th.

Shares of CDZI stock opened at $12.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.94, a quick ratio of 6.54 and a current ratio of 6.54. Cadiz Inc has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $14.75.

Cadiz Profile

Cadiz Inc operates as a land and water resource development company in the United States. It engages in the water resource, and land and agricultural development activities in San Bernardino County properties. The company owns approximately 34,500 acres of land in the Cadiz and Fenner valleys of eastern San Bernardino County; and approximately 11,000 acres of land in the eastern Mojave Desert portion of San Bernardino County.

