Wacker Chemie (WCH) Given a €175.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) has been assigned a €175.00 ($198.86) price objective by equities researchers at Baader Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 43.86% from the stock’s current price.

WCH has been the topic of several other reports. Commerzbank set a €140.00 ($159.09) target price on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. UBS Group set a €170.00 ($193.18) price target on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €132.00 ($150.00) price target on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €157.00 ($178.41) price target on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €145.00 ($164.77) price target on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wacker Chemie has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €140.11 ($159.22).

Wacker Chemie stock opened at €121.65 ($138.24) on Wednesday. Wacker Chemie has a 12 month low of €90.59 ($102.94) and a 12 month high of €175.75 ($199.72).

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, silicones, silicone fluids, emulsions, elastomers, sealants and resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint and coating, chemical, cosmetic, textile and leather, paper and film coating, fabric coating, electrical and electronic engineering, insulation technology, mechanical engineering and metal processing, medical technology, automotive, communications technology, office equipment, household appliance, plastics and rubber processing, and mold making applications.

