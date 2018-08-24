WaBi Price Up 2.5% Over Last 7 Days (WABI)

WaBi (CURRENCY:WABI) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. Over the last week, WaBi has traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. One WaBi token can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00002491 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Kyber Network and IDEX. WaBi has a market capitalization of $7.44 million and $135,629.00 worth of WaBi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WaBi Profile

WaBi’s launch date was July 21st, 2017. WaBi’s total supply is 99,218,023 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,248,033 tokens. The official message board for WaBi is medium.com/@wabiico . WaBi’s official website is wacoin.io . The Reddit community for WaBi is /r/wabitoken . WaBi’s official Twitter account is @wabiico and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling WaBi

WaBi can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Kyber Network and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WaBi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WaBi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WaBi using one of the exchanges listed above.

