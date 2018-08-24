Wabash National Co. (WNC) Declares $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 24th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Thursday, October 25th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%.

Shares of NYSE:WNC opened at $18.63 on Friday. Wabash National has a 12-month low of $17.47 and a 12-month high of $26.54. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.08). Wabash National had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $612.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.30 million. sell-side analysts predict that Wabash National will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Wabash National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Wabash National in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Wabash National from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $32.00 price target on shares of Wabash National and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.83.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corporation manufactures and sells semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. The company's Commercial Trailer Products segment provides dry van trailers; platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies, big tire haulers, steel coil haulers, and trailers; aftermarket parts and services; and used trailers.

