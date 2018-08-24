W W Grainger (GWW) Price Target Increased to $400.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) had its target price boosted by Oppenheimer from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

GWW has been the topic of several other research reports. Cfra set a $350.00 price objective on W W Grainger and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered W W Grainger from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered W W Grainger from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on W W Grainger to $243.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on W W Grainger from $267.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $300.87.

GWW stock opened at $365.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.86. W W Grainger has a fifty-two week low of $155.00 and a fifty-two week high of $372.06.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. W W Grainger had a return on equity of 42.66% and a net margin of 7.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. equities analysts expect that W W Grainger will post 16.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 13th will be paid a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 10th. W W Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.47%.

In related news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.18, for a total value of $360,180.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,455,127.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Donald G. Macpherson sold 21,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.39, for a total value of $7,343,580.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 39,118 shares in the company, valued at $13,393,612.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,237 shares of company stock worth $14,456,628 over the last ninety days. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in W W Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,614,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in W W Grainger by 53.9% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 16,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after buying an additional 5,849 shares in the last quarter. ARP Americas LP acquired a new stake in W W Grainger in the first quarter valued at about $1,760,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 49.9% during the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 6,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 19.8% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 17,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) supplies; and other related products and services that are used by businesses and institutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. The company offers material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, metalworking tools, and various other products.

