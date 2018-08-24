Vonage Holdings Corp. (VG) CEO Alan Masarek Sells 166,666 Shares of Stock

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) CEO Alan Masarek sold 166,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.39, for a total value of $2,398,323.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 495,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,125,769.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Alan Masarek also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 23rd, Alan Masarek sold 500,000 shares of Vonage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total value of $7,160,000.00.

NYSE:VG traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.19. The company had a trading volume of 27,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,525,503. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.82, a PEG ratio of 7.69 and a beta of -0.06. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $7.62 and a 1 year high of $14.61.

Vonage (NYSE:VG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The company had revenue of $260.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.95 million. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 16.92% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on VG. Citigroup boosted their price target on Vonage to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Vonage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target (up from $13.00) on shares of Vonage in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vonage in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Vonage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.36.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new stake in Vonage in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vonage in the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vonage by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 4,566 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vonage in the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vonage in the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. Institutional investors own 85.73% of the company’s stock.

About Vonage

Vonage Holdings Corp. provides communications services connecting people through cloud-connected devices worldwide. It offers various business services, including basic dial tone, call queue, conferencing, call groups, mobile functionality, CRM integration, and detailed analytics, as well as Vonage Business Cloud and Vonage Enterprise services.

