Volkswagen AG Preference Shares (VOW3) PT Set at €155.00 by Independent Research

Volkswagen AG Preference Shares (ETR:VOW3) has been given a €155.00 ($176.14) price objective by equities researchers at Independent Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.61% from the stock’s current price.

VOW3 has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €125.00 ($142.05) price target on Volkswagen AG Preference Shares and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Societe Generale set a €216.00 ($245.45) price target on Volkswagen AG Preference Shares and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Volkswagen AG Preference Shares in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €220.00 ($250.00) price target on Volkswagen AG Preference Shares and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €160.00 ($181.82) price target on Volkswagen AG Preference Shares and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €195.42 ($222.07).

Volkswagen AG Preference Shares stock opened at €137.64 ($156.41) on Friday. Volkswagen AG Preference Shares has a 52 week low of €124.75 ($141.76) and a 52 week high of €192.30 ($218.52).

Volkswagen Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

