Volex’s (VLX) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Volex (LON:VLX) in a research note released on Thursday morning.

LON:VLX opened at GBX 78.50 ($1.00) on Thursday. Volex has a twelve month low of GBX 40.50 ($0.52) and a twelve month high of GBX 86 ($1.10).

In other Volex news, insider Nathaniel Rothschild purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 75 ($0.96) per share, with a total value of £30,000 ($38,348.46).

Volex plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies power cords and cable assemblies for consumer electronics, medical equipment, data center, telecommunications, industrial robotics, and automotive industries worldwide. The company's Power Cords division designs, manufactures, and sells power cords, duck heads, and related products to manufacturers of a range of electrical and electronic devices and appliances for use in laptops, PCs, tablets, printers, TVs, games consoles, power tools, kitchen appliances, and vacuum cleaners.

