Voise Market Cap Tops $1.31 Million (VOISE)

Voise (CURRENCY:VOISE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 24th. One Voise token can now be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges including Bit-Z, Livecoin, IDEX and TOPBTC. Over the last week, Voise has traded 63% higher against the dollar. Voise has a market capitalization of $1.31 million and $3,283.00 worth of Voise was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004885 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003204 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014842 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000318 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00265123 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00150647 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00031702 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00010704 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Voise Profile

Voise launched on March 28th, 2017. Voise’s total supply is 775,513,264 tokens and its circulating supply is 521,625,806 tokens. The official website for Voise is www.voise.com . Voise’s official Twitter account is @voiseit . The Reddit community for Voise is /r/voise and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Voise

Voise can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, IDEX, Livecoin, Bit-Z, TOPBTC, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Voise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Voise should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Voise using one of the exchanges listed above.

